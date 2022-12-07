98% of CEOs predict recession in 2023 - Conference Board

Dana Peterson, chief economist of the Conference Board, said on Wednesday that a recent survey conducted by the organization showed that 98% of CEOs expect a recession to hit the U.S. within the next 12 to 18 months. This was up from 95% earlier this year.

Speaking to CNBC, Peterson predicted that the recession will be short and shallow, with the economy already showing signs of a slowdown following four rate hikes of 75 basis points and a 50-basis-point hike expected next week.

To support her argument, Peterson noted that consumers are starting to worry about their personal finances and job prospects. As the downturn takes hold, housing activity will be the first to experience the jolt, followed by services sector, she stated.

"We're also seeing consumers shift their spending away from goods towards services, but we think services will probably be under threat," she said. "Consumers are still getting pummeled by inflation and we're seeing expectations weaken across the board, especially in that middle income group."

Stocks have been under pressure lately, in part as investors worried that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate policy will eventually trigger a recession. In Wednesday's intraday trading, the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) was marginally up 0.31% to reach 3,953.8 after yesterday's fall of 57.58 points, or 1.4%, to 3,941.26.

Even with its recent dip, the S&P 500 remains well off its 52-week low of 3,491.58 reached in October. Still, over the past year, the index has fallen ~14%.

Looking at some other recent predictions about the Fed and the economy, BofA thinks the S&P could potentially fall about 25% from current levels. At the same time, Satori Fund founder Dan Niles said that conditions for the stock market could "get ugly" again in early 2023. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs' David Kostin predicts S&P 500 will be flat in 2023 with no earnings growth.

