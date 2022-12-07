Weekly restaurant sales show a 7% Y/Y surge aided by quick-service segment

Weekly restaurant survey report for week ended December 4 shows an uptick in quick-service segment.

One-year comparision private restaurant chains shows a 7% surge (sample size of restaurants with annualized $11B or above sales), compared to +6% in November, +7% in October, and +5% in Q3 overall. Bifurcating: fast-casual up 12% in most recent week and quick-service up 5% aiding weakness for casual dining, that was down 4%.

Three-year comparision shows sales up 20%, a bit above +18% seen over the last couple of weeks. Segment-wise: casual dining +1%, fast-casual +25%, and quick-service +23%, November +21%.

Favorable weather conditions could be one of the factors that aided sales in recent weeks as per Baird reports.

Another report cites: 'At a high level, we remain concerned about how the demand backdrop could evolve over the next several quarters for the most discretionary sub-segments of the restaurants industry (e.g., casual dining, coffee, selected limitedservice concepts), as many of the macro variables that historically have correlated well to discretionary restaurant demand (including consumer confidence, housing) are trending unfavorably, and we see risk that an aggressive Fed tightening cycle could lead to further erosion of the backdrop in the quarters ahead.'

Stocks on the watch: BJ's Restaurants (BJRI); Dutch Bros (BROS); The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE); Chuy's (CHUY); Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG); Domino's Pizza (DPZ); Darden Restaurants (DRI); Jack in the Box (JACK);El Pollo Loco (LOCO); McDonald's (MCD); Portillo's (PTLO); Restaurant Brands International (QSR); Starbucks (SBUX); Shake Shack (SHAK); Texas RoadHouse (TXRH); Wingstop (WING); Yum! Brands (YUM)