Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) stock slipped as much as 1% in Wednesday morning trading after Raymond James analyst David Long downgraded shares of the regional lender to Market Perform from Strong Buy on prospects for a slowdown in growth.

Citing the bank's remarks at an industry conference on Tuesday, SBNY "disclosed plans to diversify its business model, which will likely result is slower growth" and compression in net interest margin, Long wrote in a note.

The company also said it plans to limit its digital currency deposit exposure to less than 20% of total deposits, the note read, adding that SBNY has already seen a reduction of $6.1B in digital currency deposits.

While SBNY can cover digital currency deposit outflows without breaking a sweat, the analyst noted that it "will have to tap its cash position and also add short-term borrowings, which will both reduce the size of its balance sheet and drive its NIM lower."

To account for his expectations of lower NIM and a smaller balance sheet, Long has lowered his 2022 EPS estimate by $0.40 to $21.31, in line with the average Wall Street consensus.

The Market Perform rating diverges from the Quant system's Sell rating and the average Wall Street analysts' Buy rating.

