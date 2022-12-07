Roivant to be part of funding round for clinical trial data company Lokavant

Dec. 07, 2022 11:16 AM ETRoivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

hand holds a dollar sign in an ice circle

Anton Novikov

  • Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) said it will be part of a $21M investment round being led by Edison Partners in clinical trial intelligence company Lokavant.
  • Lokavant will use the funds to scale its commercial teams, and boost feature development for its platform, which provides intelligence for clinical trials from planning to execution.
  • Lokavant has developed a platform which enables the real-time integration of all clinical trial data for study planning and operations, the company added.
  • Roivant noted that Lokavant was incubated by Roivant Health and piloted with several Roivant biotech "Vants" as customers.
  • "This round of financing will support Lokavant's mission to reduce the time and cost of drug development by using data in every aspect of clinical decision-making," said Roivant Health EVP Alex Gasner.
  • Under the transaction, Edison's General Partner Gregg Michaelson will join Lokavant's board.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.