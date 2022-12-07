Airline stocks can't break free from recession anxiety despite positive 2023 setup

Airline stocks fell back on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of next week's meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The central bank is expected to boost interest rates another 50 basis points, which is a step down from the prior four rate hikes but is seen increasing worries about a 2023 recession. The concern for airline investors is that leisure demand could pull back and the expected recovery in both corporate and international travel takes longer than anticipated.

Is the recession sell-off overdone? Earlier in the week, Morgan Stanley called 2023 a potential "Goldilocks" year for the U.S airline sector with market conditions just right. The firm said the last three years have seen extreme conditions - 2020 and 2021 were too cold due to the lingering pandemic and 2022 was too hot with pent up demand and inflation. On the cost side, Morgan Stanley said capacity constraints, general inflation and jet fuel pricing have also been running either too hot or too cold. The bullish thesis from MS is that conditions in 2023 will be more favorable to earnings than the market is pricing in.

Sector watch: American Airlines (AAL) -3.86%, Delta Airlines (DAL) -3.77%, Southwest Airlines (LUV) -5.44%, United Airlines (UAL) -3.40%, JetBlue (JBLU) -4.05%, Hawaiian Holdings (HA) -4.11%, Alaska Air Group (ALK) -3.32%, Allegiant Travel (ALGT) -5.68%, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) -2.15%, Mesa Airlines (MESA) -5.34%, SkyWest (SKYW) -4.07%, Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) -0.45%, Frontier Group (ULCC) -2.57%, Copa Holdings (CPA) -3.39%, Volaris (VLRS) -2.66%, Gol Linhas (GOL) -1.05%.

