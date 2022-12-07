California's potential penalties on the oil industry for high profits are "ridiculous," Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) CEO Vicki Hollub told The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit.

"Too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry. They don't understand any industry," Hollub said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called a special session of the state legislature, which began Monday, to consider a maximum profit margin for oil refiners and other measures.

The CEO said she expects oil prices to move higher in 2023, and supply chain issues and a severe lack of truck drivers have made it harder for producers to ramp up output.

Occidental (OXY) is pursuing ambitious carbon capture and storage projects, but Hollub believes said the world risks missing 2050 net zero emission targets, citing a lack of milestones that require accountability.

Occidental (OXY) reported very strong free cash flow for Q3, but the pricing environment is deteriorating and the stock may revalue to the downside if petroleum prices continue to slide, The Asian Investor writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.