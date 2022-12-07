Amarin's heart drug Vazkepa gets approval in Switzerland
Dec. 07, 2022 11:41 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) said Swissmedic approved Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) to reduce risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides and established cardiovascular disease, or diabetes and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor.
- The company added that it has started the process for getting national pricing and reimbursement in Switzerland, which is expected to conclude during 2023.
- The approval marks the sixth approval for the Vascepa/Vazkepa franchise within 2022, according to the company.
- "Today’s regulatory approval of VAZEKPA in Switzerland is an important step as we seek national pricing and reimbursement and consider building out our local Swiss operations in support of a commercial launch in 2023," said Laurent Abuaf, SVP and president, Amarin Europe.
Comments