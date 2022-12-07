Amarin's heart drug Vazkepa gets approval in Switzerland

Dec. 07, 2022 11:41 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

document with approved stamp on computer keyboard

ronstik/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) said Swissmedic approved Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) to reduce risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides and established cardiovascular disease, or diabetes and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor.
  • The company added that it has started the process for getting national pricing and reimbursement in Switzerland, which is expected to conclude during 2023.
  • The approval marks the sixth approval for the Vascepa/Vazkepa franchise within 2022, according to the company.
  • "Today’s regulatory approval of VAZEKPA in Switzerland is an important step as we seek national pricing and reimbursement and consider building out our local Swiss operations in support of a commercial launch in 2023," said Laurent Abuaf, SVP and president, Amarin Europe.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.