NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) extends losses in Wednesday's trading, -2.8%, after shares plunged 15% Tuesday in reaction to the $12/share acquisition of Vivint Smart Home that investors perceived as expensive.

Even after the stock's big drop, UBS downgraded NRG (NRG) to Sell from Neutral with a $30 price target, cut from $42, seeing the deal as significant in scale at ~25% of market cap and a major strategic shift for the company and investment thesis for the stock.

NRG (NRG) now must cope with an increasing risk premium, a transition of the shareholder base, and uncertainties around its growth profile and congruent strategy between electric/gas service and home security, UBS analyst Ross Fowler wrote.

Taking a different view, Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Fitzsimmons says NRG's (NRG) selloff is an overreaction, presenting an excellent entry point for investors.