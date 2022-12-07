Vyne gets UK patent linked to potential vitiligo therapy VYN201

Dec. 07, 2022

  • Vyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) said it received a patent from the U.K.'s Intellectual Property Office that covers the compound in its VYN201 program, being developed for vitiligo.
  • The GB Patent No. 2597228 titled, 'Compounds Comprising N-Methyl-2-Pyridone, And Pharmaceutically Acceptable Salts' has a 20-year term which will expire in April 2040.
  • The company noted that the patent is derived from The University of Dundee's PCT application No. WO 2020/216779, which was filed in multiple jurisdictions, and is exclusively licensed to Tay Therapeutics and sublicensed to Vyne.
  • This patent is the first of the national filed applications to be granted in connection with Vyne's bromodomain and extra-terminal domain (BET) inhibitor program, according to the company.
  • "Receipt of this early grant is timely with the recent start of our Phase 1a/b clinical trial evaluating our pan-BET inhibitor, VYN201, for the treatment of vitiligo," said Vyne's President and CEO David Domzalski.

