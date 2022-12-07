Citigroup (NYSE:C) Jane Fraser expects the company's trading revenue to jump 10% in Q4 from a year before against a backdrop of volatile markets, she said Wednesday during the second day of a Goldman Sachs industry conference in New York.

“October and November were good months in terms of trading activity,” she said, and “December is always an interesting month in the markets.”

On the flip side, investment-banking revenue is expected to drop 60% year-over-year in Q4, Fraser warned, as rising interest rates and growing recession concerns continue to hinder M&A and capital markets businesses.

Recall in the third quarter when Fraser highlighted 40% Y/Y growth in Treasury and Trade Solutions as well as 15% growth in Securities Services amid solid client activity. But that was offset by a steep drop in investment-banking revenue, a common trend seen among investment banks.

On a broader note, she contended the U.S. economy likely will slide into recession in the second half of 2023, while noting Europe is already experiencing a downturn.

Despite the prospects for continued weakness in investment banking, Citi said in November it's beefing up its investment banking operations in the Middle East to tap the hot IPO market.