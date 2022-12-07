Ciena FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 07, 2022 12:25 PM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, December 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-91.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $847.83M (-18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CIEN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
