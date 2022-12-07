Hot Stocks: MDB, CPB, MBLY rally on earnings news; OLLI drops

While Federal Reserve policy remained the major conversation on Wall Street during Wednesday's intraday action, earnings news provided a key catalyst for individual stocks. This included MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), which posted a double-digit percentage gain following its quarterly report.

Meanwhile, Campbell Soup (CPB) and Mobileye (MBLY) surged as well, both also bolstered by their respective financial figures. On the other side of the spectrum, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) slumped after issuing disappointing results and a weak forecast.

Gainers

Better-than-expected results sparked gains in MongoDB (MDB). Shares of the database program provider rose 17% after the company reported a non-GAAP profit for Q3. Analysts were looking for the firm to announce a loss.

MDB also reported revenue of nearly $334M, a 47% advance from last year. Looking ahead, the company predicted a top-line figure of $334M to $337M, compared to a consensus estimate of $315M. Baird said MDB's Street-beating results and guidance should create a short squeeze.

Campbell Soup (CPB) also experienced buying interest in the wake of its quarterly report, with shares rising 4%. The packaged food maker exceeded estimates with its Q1 results, helped by price increases and productivity improvements. CPB also raised its forecast.

Elsewhere, Mobileye (MBLY) rose more than 6% in intraday action, boosted by Street-topping results. The company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for Q3, with revenue that rose 38% from last year.

Decliner

The release of a quarterly update prompted selling in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI), with shares dropping by 12%. For Q3, the low-price retailer missed expectations on both its top and bottom lines.

At the same time, the company also cut its full-year guidance. OLLI lowered its net sales forecast to $1.82B to $1.83B, down from its previous target of $1.84B to $1.86B.

To track Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the session