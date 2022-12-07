Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) said Wednesday it has completed repairs on substation equipment in Moore County, North Carolina, that was damaged by gunfire and caused power outages, and the company now expects power will be fully restored by tonight.

Fewer than 20K homes and businesses remain without power in the county, down from a peak of more than 45K customers that lost power as a result of the attacks last weekend.

The FBI renewed calls to the public for help identifying the suspect behind the sabotage.

The Moore County Chairman Nick Picerno described the site of the attack as enormous, ~75% of the size of a football field, which likely means whoever was responsible "knew right where to shoot to create a slow leak into the transformers, which drained the oil so that they had time to get out and get away before anyone would notice."

