Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $10.29 (+31.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.9B (+20.3% Y/Y).

Shares of the California-based semiconductor company have surged nearly 20% in the month ahead of the earnings report. The consensus rating among sell-side analysts remains a Strong Buy.

Ahead of the report, the chipmaker’s merger with VMWare (VMW) is under scrutiny in the UK. The company requested European antitrust approval in mid-November. The Federal Trade Commission's review of the $61B acquisition was focused on conglomerate effects of the combination.

VMware (VMW) generated $3.211B in revenue and $1.47 per share in earnings in its Q3, well below the $3.347B and $1.58 that Wall Street was expecting, as revenue growth slowed down to just 1% year-over-year, down from 6% growth in the prior quarter.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.

BMO Capital Markets lowered its estimates ahead of Broadcom's (AVGO) Q4 earnings due to lower storage related revenues vs. prior expectation, although the estimate revision is for Q1 of next year.

SIG Susquehanna also estimates "a more challenged guide" ahead for Broadcom, with risks around enterprise storage and wireless comms. Marvell read-throughs suggest storage weakness may weigh through the first half of the next fiscal year, and lower iPhone production estimates are likely to hurt wireless.

Over the last 2 years, AVGO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.