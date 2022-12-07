GMS Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 07, 2022 1:04 PM ETGMS Inc. (GMS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- GMS (NYSE:GMS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (+18.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GMS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
