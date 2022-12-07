Comtech Telecommunications Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETComtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+113.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.44M (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMTL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
