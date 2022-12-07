Hooker Furniture Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 07, 2022 1:08 PM ETHooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+490.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.62M (+8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HOFT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments