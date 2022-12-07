Vail Resorts Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETVail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.29 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $259.42M (+47.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MTN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
