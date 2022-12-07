Phreesia Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETPhreesia, Inc. (PHR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.61 (+14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.9M (+26.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PHR has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.
