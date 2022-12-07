Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is working on a new encryption system that would "significantly expand" its practices in an effort to keep hackers at bay and potentially thwart law enforcement officials to protect its millions of users.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Craig Federighi, Apple’s (AAPL) senior vice president of software engineering, said the new system, which users can opt into and is known as Advanced Data Protection, would keep users data safe even if the tech giant itself was hacked. It could also keep Apple (AAPL) from giving certain data to law enforcement from iCloud phone backups, as it would no longer have the technical capabilities to do so.

"As customers have put more and more of their personal information of their lives into their devices, these have become more and more the subject of attacks by advanced actors," Federighi told the news outlet.

For users wishing to set up Advanced Data Protection, they will need one method of data recovery, either a key that could be printed out and stored, or another person used as a recovery contact.

Federighi added that the company's focus on protecting children can help stop abuse of children before it occurs, with new tools introduced such as the ability to notify parents if nude photos are received or sent on their children's devices.

"Child sexual abuse can be headed off before it occurs,” the 53-year-old tech exec explained. “That’s where we’re putting our energy going forward.”

Apple's Federighi noted that the new system is being tested currently and will roll out as an option in the U.S. before the end of the year and then worldwide next year.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) is also tweaking its Messages app to make it harder to illegally access messages and let users log into Apple (AAPL) accounts with security keys.

