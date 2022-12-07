Blackstone (NYSE:BX) CEO and Co-Founder Stephen Schwarzman said Wednesday he found ongoing concerns about the private equity giant's $70B real estate fund to be "baffling," while touting the private fund's notable outperformance against publicly-traded REITs.

The company recently started limiting withdrawals from Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust (BREIT), launched in 2017 for wealthy individual investors, after it received redemption requests last month in excess of 5% of net asset value from investors concerned about the long-term prospects of the commercial property market.

Schwarzman explained that the redemptions "were preponderantly coming from Asia," he said during the second day of a Goldman Sachs industry conference in New York. "It didn't take long to figure out that Hang Seng Index (HSI) went down 40%." In other words, the issue surrounding BREIT isn't necessarily related with its fundamentals, but instead, Asian investors in the product were simply looking for liquidity given financial pressures, he added.

Overall, the move resulted in Barclays taking away Blackstone's (BX) bull rating last week. Also, Seeking Alpha contributor Weighing Machine contended that BREIT's elevated redemption requests "are likely to materially slow [BX's] fee-related earnings growth."

Fellow SA contributor Jussi Askola, though, viewed Blackstone (BX) as a Buy, defending BREIT's exceptional growth in net operating income.