Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is in talks with the advisers at Kirkland & Ellis and Moelis & Co. to assess options for debt restructuring. 

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the online auto retailer is consulting with advisers at both firms to deal with its debt issues. The sources providing the details did so on the condition of anonymity. 

The new report comes just after a group of the company’s 10 largest creditors signed an agreement to work together in debt-restructuring negotiations.

Shares of Carvana (CVNA) crashed over 35% into the afternoon trading session.

