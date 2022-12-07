Will DocuSign Q3 earnings top expectations despite slowing growth?

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 8, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.42 (-27.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $627.23M (+15.% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DOCU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward.

DocuSign (DOCU) has seen many changes this year, with the firm reducing its workforce by ~9% and former Google executive Allan Thygesen taking over as CEO.

Analyst views

Baird expects solid Q3 results relative to expectations and said guidance will be the main focus amid lengthening sales cycles and weaker usage among existing customers. Also, FY23 revenue growth is expected to slow significantly due to tough comps and planned go-to-market changes.

Jefferies initiated coverage of DocuSign (DOCU) with a Neutral rating on account of near-term headwinds including weak demand, broader economic issues and upheaval of its executive team.

Wedbush Securities upgraded the stock to Neutral as negative catalysts have "played out" and the firm is starting to stabilize.

Morgan Stanley turned bearish as DocuSign (DOCU) is facing multiple issues, including aftereffects of a COVID-related business rise, executive leadership changes and challenges within its salesforce team.

MoffettNathanson initiated coverage at Underperform, saying this is a "rebuilding year" and the overall lay of the land is looking difficult due to recent executive changes.

Q2 recap

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) soared as the electronic signature technology firm reported better-than-expected Q2 results and guided for more growth through the rest of its fiscal.

J.P. Morgan said while DocuSign (DOCU) has an attractive free cash flow profile, near-term profitability may remain weak.

Wedbush Securities said the results were a "nice step in the right direction", but challenges remain.

SA contributor Mike Zaccardi in analysis said while he likes the longer-term valuation on DOCU, he's avoiding it for now due to its still-bearish chart.

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) dropped ~52% in the last 6 months, underperforming the Nasdaq 100 and Nasdaq Computer indices by a wide margin.