Allscripts upgraded to buy at Argus on increasing margins, Veradigm business
Dec. 07, 2022 1:46 PM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Argus has upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to buy from hold due to its growing Veradigm business and attractive valuation.
- The firm has a price target of $25 (35% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst David Coleman highlighted Allscripts' (MDRX) increasing margins and its Q3 results that beat expectations.
- He also mentioned that the Veradigm segment saw Q3 revenue of $145M, up from $137M in the year-ago period.
- "The company's cloud-based solutions have helped to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare providers during the pandemic," he wrote.
