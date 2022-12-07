Allscripts upgraded to buy at Argus on increasing margins, Veradigm business

Dec. 07, 2022 1:46 PM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Markets Open As Volatility Continues

Michael M. Santiago

  • Argus has upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to buy from hold due to its growing Veradigm business and attractive valuation.
  • The firm has a price target of $25 (35% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst David Coleman highlighted Allscripts' (MDRX) increasing margins and its Q3 results that beat expectations.
  • He also mentioned that the Veradigm segment saw Q3 revenue of $145M, up from $137M in the year-ago period.
  • "The company's cloud-based solutions have helped to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare providers during the pandemic," he wrote.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.