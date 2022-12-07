House cannabis banking sponsor Perlmutter tries new effort in wake of Senate setback

  • Rep. Earl Perlmutter (D-Colo.), the main sponsor of the SAFE Banking Act in the House, said Wednesday that he will attempt to get the legislation attached to the omnibus spending bill.
  • Perlmutter's action comes after SAFE Banking, which would allow marijuana companies to do business with US banks, was not included in the national defense bill currently being crafted by the Senate.
  • "Im not giving up on this darn thing yet," Perlmutter said at a House Rules Committee meeting, Marijuana Moment reported.
  • Speaking at the same hearing, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said that as a stand-alone bill, there are 59 votes in favor of SAFE Banking in the Senate. It would need 60 to pass.
  • "What we'll do—and what I know Mr. Perlmutter would do and others—is go get that 60th vote," Smith said.
