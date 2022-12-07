Homebuilder ETFs get lift from strong Toll Brothers earnings

Exchange traded funds tied to the homebuilder sector pushed higher during Wednesday's intraday trading, after industry player Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

TOL is owned by 127 ETFs. It forms a major part of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB), with a portfolio weight of 3.42% as per ETF.com. This represents the highest weighting for TOL in any ETFs in the market.

Other ETFs with relatively high concentration of TOL include iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) and Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB). XHB climbed 1.5% on the session, ITB advanced about 2.3% and PKB rose 1.3% at about 3 p.m. ET.

TOL jumped more than 7% after the homebuilder issued Street-beating results for its latest quarter. Meanwhile, company chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. commented that the long-term prospects for the housing market remain positive.

This came even as the company predicted lower demand for 2023. TOL said it expects home deliveries of 8K-9K units in 2023 vs. 10,515 delivered in 2022.

Even with the latest upswing, TOL remains sharply lower for the past year. Dragged down by a housing market pressured by sharply rising interest rates, TOL has lost more than 30% of its value in the past year.

TOL's strong earnings had a halo effect among other homebuilders. Here are a few other players in the industry, with their intraday moves on Wednesday: D.R. Horton (DHI) +2.5%, Lennar (LEN) +3.5%, PulteGroup (PHM) +2.7%, NVR, Inc. (NVR) +2.2% and Meritage Homes (MTH) +3.2%.

There were also gains in the broader housing space, even amid a weak performance for the overall stock market. Here are some major housing stocks and their intraday moves on Wednesday: Masco (MAS) +1.0%, Home Depot (HD) +0.7% and Lowe's (LOW) +2.5%.

For LOW, the gains followed the release of updated guidance and a $15B stock repurchase plan.

For more on the overall economy, see the details of a survey conducted by Conference Board showing 98% of CEOs predict recession in 2023.