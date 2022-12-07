Homebuilder ETFs get lift from strong Toll Brothers earnings

Dec. 07, 2022

Exchange traded funds tied to the homebuilder sector pushed higher during Wednesday's intraday trading, after industry player Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

TOL is owned by 127 ETFs. It forms a major part of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB), with a portfolio weight of 3.42% as per ETF.com. This represents the highest weighting for TOL in any ETFs in the market.

Other ETFs with relatively high concentration of TOL include iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) and Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB). XHB climbed 1.5% on the session, ITB advanced about 2.3% and PKB rose 1.3% at about 3 p.m. ET.

TOL jumped more than 7% after the homebuilder issued Street-beating results for its latest quarter. Meanwhile, company chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. commented that the long-term prospects for the housing market remain positive.

This came even as the company predicted lower demand for 2023. TOL said it expects home deliveries of 8K-9K units in 2023 vs. 10,515 delivered in 2022.

Even with the latest upswing, TOL remains sharply lower for the past year. Dragged down by a housing market pressured by sharply rising interest rates, TOL has lost more than 30% of its value in the past year.

TOL's strong earnings had a halo effect among other homebuilders. Here are a few other players in the industry, with their intraday moves on Wednesday: D.R. Horton (DHI) +2.5%, Lennar (LEN) +3.5%, PulteGroup (PHM) +2.7%, NVR, Inc. (NVR) +2.2% and Meritage Homes (MTH) +3.2%.

There were also gains in the broader housing space, even amid a weak performance for the overall stock market. Here are some major housing stocks and their intraday moves on Wednesday: Masco (MAS) +1.0%, Home Depot (HD) +0.7% and Lowe's (LOW) +2.5%.

For LOW, the gains followed the release of updated guidance and a $15B stock repurchase plan.

For more on the overall economy, see the details of a survey conducted by Conference Board showing 98% of CEOs predict recession in 2023.

