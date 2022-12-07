RH Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 07, 2022 2:20 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- RH (RH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.69 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $840.89M (-15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.
