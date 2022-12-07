The Cooper Companies Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 07, 2022 2:20 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- The Cooper Companies (COO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.11 (-5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $838.88M (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
