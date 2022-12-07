Academy Sports and Outdoors runs to new 52-week high after profit guidance impresses

Dec. 07, 2022 2:23 PM ETAcademy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Green Vibrant Sports Wall Equipment Collage Activity

Paul Campbell/iStock via Getty Images

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) soared to a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the sporting goods retailer set profit guidance ahead of expectations.

For the full year, ASO sees adjusted EPS of $7.50 to $7.65 vs. a prior view for $6.75 to $7.50 and the consensus estimate of $7.17.

Despite a 7.2% decline in comparable sales during Q3, Academy Sports (ASO) seemed to have impressed investors on the margin line. Gross margin came in at 35.0% of sales vs. 35.2% a year ago, which was not a bad results for the retail sector. An increase in inventory shrink and e-commerce shipping costs was largely offset by an increase in merchandise margins. When compared to 2019, the gross margin rate expanded by 340 basis points.

Net income was $131.7M during the quarter vs. $161.3M a year ago.

Looking ahead, CEO Ken Hicks stated ASO's focus is on the long-term growth opportunities in stores and online through consistent operational excellence, strong financial discipline, and executing store and omnichannel expansion plans.

Shares of ASO were up 15.58% at 2:15 p.m. to $57.02. The stock traded as high as $57.57 earlier in the session.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ASO flipped to Strong Buy from Hold on April 18 after which shares rallied more than 40%.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.