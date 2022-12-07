AMC Entertainment drops amid report of lenders organizing on liquidity concerns
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) fell 10% amid a report that the theater chain's lenders have begun to organize as the company continues to burn through cash.
- First lean lenders and second lien lenders are working with separate restructuring advisors, according to a Reorg report from earlier Wednesday, which cited sources.
- AMC didn't immediately respond to Reorg and Seeking Alpha request for comment.
- The report comes after AMC shares have plunged 63% this year and have dropped more than 80% from their all-time high in June 2021 amid the meme-stock frenzy for the world's top theater chain.
- AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted in September that retail investors had let AMC "raise boatloads of cash" as he tried to reassure investors in the wake of Cineworld Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
- AMC short interest is 22%.
- AMC (AMC) last month reported a wider loss and a high cash burn for Q3.
