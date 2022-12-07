United Natural Foods stock slides over 15% after earnings report as margins weaken
Dec. 07, 2022 2:24 PM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) stock slid 15.5% on Wednesday as the food wholesaler's gross margin weakened in Q1, while its earnings were largely in line with expectations.
- More than 1.2M shares changed hands as of 2.24 pm ET vs. average trading volume of 445.4K.
- United Natural (UNFI) reported Q1 gross margin of 14.55% vs. 14.89% in Q1 2022 and 14.49% in Q4 2022.
- Adj. EPS was $1.13 vs. $1.10 in Q1 2022, reflecting adj. EBITDA growth and lower interest expense.
- Revenue grew 7.1% Y/Y to $7.5B, helped by higher inflation, net new customers wins, and deeper sales penetration with existing customers. Sales were partially offset by expected decline in unit volume consistent with the overall industry.
- The company also reaffirmed its guidance.
- "Looking ahead, our customer pipeline is robust, with new customer acquisition and expansion from existing customers expected in H2 of the year," said CEO Sandy Douglas.
- Shares of United Natural (UNFI), which posted two straight monthly gains in October and November, fell 9.4% in the last six months.
