Campbell Soup and food peers outperform as investors look to inflation, recession hedges

Risk-off trading in the general market sent investors back into packaged food stocks again with anxiety over high interest rates and a potential recession in the U.S. setting a cautious tone.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) led the pack on Wednesday afternoon trading with a gain of 5.66% following a solid earnings beat - while BRF S.A. (BRFS) +3.85%, Westrock Coffee (WEST) +1.99%, Utz Brands (UTZ) +1.85%, Conagra Brands (CAG) +1.77%, Nomad Foods (NOMD) +1.72%, General Mills (GIS) +1.70%, J.M. Smucker (SJM) +1.45%, and Flower Foods (FLO) +1.30% all showed gains as well.

The read-through from Campbell Soup (CPB) is that inflation costs can be passed on to consumers.

"We continue to see a favorable net pricing benefit with dollar consumption up 5%, partially offset by pricing-related volume declines," noted Campbell Soup (CPB) CEO Mark Clouse on the earnings call (read the transcript).

The Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) has outperformed the S&P 500 Index in 2022 by a wide margin.