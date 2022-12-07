Nike connects virtual NFTs to real high-tech shoes in Web3 play

The collapse of parts of the cryptocurrency market is not knocking Nike (NYSE:NKE) off its plans with NFTs and the metaverse.

The athletic apparel giant has a new NFT drop that links virtual shoes to physical sneakers. As described by CoinMarketCap, the Cryptokicks iRL collection combines an avatar-ready NFT sneaker paired with an auto-lacing physical sneaker. The virtual and physical sneakers connect via haptic feedback and gesture control, which could lead to some metaverse functionality as well.

The Cryptokicks iRL collection will have a limited edition of 19K sneakers in four styles that Nike (NKE) said stands as the first native Web3 sneaker line. Prices will run $450 to $1,333, all payable in Ethereum.

Nike's (NKE) is an early adopter in Web3 with NFT sales noted to be far out ahead of other mainstream consumer and fashion brands. Earlier in the year, the Oregon-based company made $40M selling exclusive CloneX avatars as NFTs at just over $2K a piece.

Shares of Nike (NKE) have gained 15% over the last six weeks, but are still down more than 30% for the year.