Dec. 07, 2022

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announced Wednesday, with officials from the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Energy, NASA and the Idaho National Laboratory, the start of production of TRISO nuclear fuel that will power the first microreactor built and operated in the U.S.

The company said it will manufacture a core for Project Pele, TRISO fuel for additional reactors, and coated particle fuel for NASA, under a $37M award from the Idaho National Laboratory.

Fuel for the reactor will be downblended from U.S. government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium to high-assay low-enriched uranium and fabricated into TRISO fuel at BWX's (BWXT) facility in Lynchburg, Virginia.

