Binance.US ends trading fees for ether as crypto exchange seeks to attract more users

Binance.US, the American arm of cryptocurrency exchange Binance (BNB-USD), has removed trading fees for ethereum (ETH-USD) in an effort to expand its user base, the company said Wednesday in a blog post.

The move opens up Binance.US's zero-free pricing program beyond bitcoin (BTC-USD), and users can now buy and sell the following spot market pairs: ETH/USD, ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC, ETH/BUSD.

"By eliminating fees first on BTC and now ETH, we are further cementing our position as the low fee leader in crypto, raising awareness for the high fees consumers are paying on other platforms, and helping to restore trust in the greater ecosystem," said Binance.US CEO and President Brian Shroder.

Like most major digital tokens, ether (ETH-USD), of which the blockchain experienced a highly-anticipated software upgrade in September (the Merge), nosedived in the past year as the emerging space deals with one major blow after another, with the most recent one being the demise of crypto exchange FTX (FTT-USD). ETH tanked over 22% M/M and -71% Y/Y to $1.23K at the time of writing.

In August, Binance signaled it will roll out zero-fee trading for ether.