MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is beginning tests with Meta Platforms (META) to process payments via WhatsApp, according to CFO Pedro Arnt.

Arnt indicated the Latin American e-commerce leader is testing the services with WhatsApp users in Brazil, allowing in-app transactions with credit or debit cards. WhatsApp Pay was first launched in the country in May 2021, with expansion into business directories and in-app shopping made in recent months.

"We are in the test phase as one of the partners that processes payments in Brazil," he told Reuters. “This could be an opportunity for us to leverage WhatsApp efficiently to generate more sales and better customer contacts.”

It is unclear if the efforts will be expanded to other nations across the Latin American region.

