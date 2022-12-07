Korn/Ferry Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 07, 2022 4:03 PM ETKorn Ferry (KFY)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Korn/Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (-7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $695.32M (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KFY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
