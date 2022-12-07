GameStop Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.03, revenue of $1.19B misses by $160M

Dec. 07, 2022 4:07 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • GameStop press release (NYSE:GME): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.19B (-8.5% Y/Y) misses by $160M.
  • Sales attributable to new and expanded brand relationships were strong in the quarter, while sales in the collectibles category remained strong on a year-to-date basis.
  • Inventory was $1.131 billion at the close of the period, compared to $1.141 billion at the close of the prior year's third quarter.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.042 billion at the close of the third quarter.
  • Long-term debt remains limited to a low-interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government’s response to COVID-19.
  • Shares -1.21%.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.