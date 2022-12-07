GameStop Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.03, revenue of $1.19B misses by $160M
Dec. 07, 2022 4:07 PM ET
- GameStop press release (NYSE:GME): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.19B (-8.5% Y/Y) misses by $160M.
- Sales attributable to new and expanded brand relationships were strong in the quarter, while sales in the collectibles category remained strong on a year-to-date basis.
- Inventory was $1.131 billion at the close of the period, compared to $1.141 billion at the close of the prior year's third quarter.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.042 billion at the close of the third quarter.
- Long-term debt remains limited to a low-interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government’s response to COVID-19.
- Shares -1.21%.
