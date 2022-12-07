HashiCorp Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.18, revenue of $125.3M beats by $14.16M

Dec. 07, 2022 4:12 PM ETHashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • HashiCorp press release (NASDAQ:HCP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $125.3M beats by $14.16M.
  • Financial Outlook
  • For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company currently expects:
  • Total revenue of $123 - $125 million vs $119.97M consensus.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $54 - $51 million
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.23 - $0.21 vs -$0.26 consensus
  • Weighted Average Fully Diluted Shares of 189.1 million
  • For the full fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:
  • Total revenue of $463 - $465 million vs $445.52M consensus.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $152 - $149 million
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.71 - $0.69 vs $-0.96 consensus
  • Weighted Average Fully Diluted Shares of 186.2 million

