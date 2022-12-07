Verint Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.08, revenue of $225.19M misses by $3.25M
Dec. 07, 2022 4:10 PM ETVerint Systems Inc. (VRNT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Verint Systems press release (NASDAQ:VRNT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $225.19M (+0.2% Y/Y) misses by $3.25M.
- Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program whereby we may repurchase up to $200 million of common stock over the period from December 12, 2022 until January 31, 2025.
- 2023 Outlook: Revenue: $900 million +/- 2%, reflecting 5% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis.
- SaaS Revenue Growth: More than 35% year-over-year growth with cloud revenue growing more than 30% year-over-year both on a constant currency basis
- Diluted EPS: $2.50 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance, reflecting 10% year-over-year growth
- 2024 Outlook: Revenue: $945 million +/- 2%, reflecting 6% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis
- SaaS Revenue Growth: Approximately 30% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis
- Diluted EPS: $2.70 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance, reflecting 8% year-over-year growth
