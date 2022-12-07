Prometheus Biosciences to launch $250M underwritten public offering

  • Biotechnology company Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) intends to offer and sell $250M of shares in an underwritten public offering.
  • The company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares offered in the public offering.
  • Prometheus will be selling all of the shares in the offering.
  • The net proceeds are intended to be used to fund the development of PRA023, PRA052 and the company's other research and development programs, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
