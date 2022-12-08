Park Hotels & Resorts declares $0.12 dividend from prior dividend of $1.00, $0.13 from gain on sale of assets
Dec. 08, 2022 12:48 AM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) declares $0.12/share quarterly dividend, 1100% increase from prior dividend of $0.01.
- Forward yield 4.04%
- Payable Jan. 17; for shareholders of record Dec. 30; ex-div Dec. 29.
- The regular quarterly dividend of $12/share represents the fourth quarter payment based on 2022 results of operations. The company still lags from the dividend paid during COVID period of $0.45/share.
- The company has additionally distributed $0.13/share attributable to gains from the sale of Park’s assets during 2022.
