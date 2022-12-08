Park Hotels & Resorts declares $0.12 dividend from prior dividend of $1.00, $0.13 from gain on sale of assets

Dec. 08, 2022 12:48 AM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.