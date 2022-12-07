Sportsmans Warehouse Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.05, revenue of $359.7M beats by $3.41M

Dec. 07, 2022 4:18 PM ETSportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Sportsmans Warehouse press release (NASDAQ:SPWH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $359.7M (-10.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.41M.
  • For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, net sales are expected to be in the range of $370 million to $385 million vs $403.75Mconsensus, anticipating that same store sales will be down 13% to 9% year-over-year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter are expected to be in the range of $0.25 to $0.35 vs $0.38 consensus.
  • This implies our full-year 2022 net sales will be in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.405 billion vs $1.42B consensus, with adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full-year in the range of $0.98 and $1.07 consensus.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.