Sportsmans Warehouse Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.05, revenue of $359.7M beats by $3.41M
Dec. 07, 2022
- Sportsmans Warehouse press release (NASDAQ:SPWH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $359.7M (-10.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.41M.
- For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, net sales are expected to be in the range of $370 million to $385 million vs $403.75Mconsensus, anticipating that same store sales will be down 13% to 9% year-over-year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter are expected to be in the range of $0.25 to $0.35 vs $0.38 consensus.
- This implies our full-year 2022 net sales will be in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.405 billion vs $1.42B consensus, with adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full-year in the range of $0.98 and $1.07 consensus.
