Greif Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 misses by $0.11, revenue of $1.5B misses by $80M
Dec. 07, 2022 4:21 PM ETGreif, Inc. (GEF)GEF.BBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Greif press release (NYSE:GEF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.5B (-5.1% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
- Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $218.7 million, an increase of $7.4 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $211.3 million.
- Total debt decreased by $309.5 million to $1,916.1 million. Net debt(4) decreased by $332.0 million to $1,769.0 million.
- The Company's leverage ratio(5) decreased to 1.73x from 1.99x sequentially, which is below our targeted leverage ratio range of 2.0x - 2.5x, and from 2.49x in the prior year quarter.
- 2023 Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA $820 - $906M, Adjusted free cash flow $410 - $460M.
- Shares -5%.
