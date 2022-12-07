Karen Davis becomes temp CFO of PBF Energy
Dec. 07, 2022 4:27 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) said Wednesday that Karen Davis will become chief financial officer on an interim basis beginning next year.
- Davis served as an independent director of PBF Energy since January 1, 2020 and as the chairperson of the audit committee since October 1, 2020.
- Previously, she served as executive VP and CFO of Western Refining and its affiliated entities, Western Refining Logistics and Northern Tier Energy LP through May 2017.
- Davis will step down from the the company's board, in connection with her appointment as temporary CFO.
Comments