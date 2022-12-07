BuzzFeed gains 5% as it reaffirms guidance amid layoff plans

  • BuzzFeed stock (NASDAQ:BZFD) has gained 4.8% after hours as the company reaffirmed quarterly guidance a day after the company said it would implement cost restructuring that would include laying off about 12% of the workforce.
  • After the restructuring announcement, the company confirmed it wasn't changing its fourth-quarter outlook for overall revenues of $129M-$134M, and for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $12.5M-$17.5M.
  • Consensus expectations are for BuzzFeed to draw $131.3M in revenues.
  • “Successful execution against our plans will enable us to invest in areas that will drive growth and build a more robust creator business," said founder/CEO Jonah Peretti.
  • "This plan also represents a proactive step to ensure the company is set up to accelerate execution and deliver strong business results into 2023," he added.
  • The stock fell 6.1% Tuesday (and slipped another 1.9% Wednesday) following the cost-cut announcement.

