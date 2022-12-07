IBM to acquire Octo to ramp up US federal govt's digital transformation

Business and technology concept. Smart office. Management strategy. GUI (Graphical User Interface).

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) said Wednesday it will acquire Octo, a digital transformation services provider that exclusively serves the U.S. federal government, from private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners.
  • Financial details were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition will help the companies ramp up U.S. federal government digital transformation.
  • The deal will complement IBM's (IBM) existing strength in IT modernization and digital transformation, and enhance its ability to support federal agencies.
  • Octo brings deep federal mission experience, as well as certifications in technologies most used across the government.
  • Octo's ~1.5K employees will join IBM Consulting's U.S. public and federal market organization.
  • The deal, which is IBM's (IBM) eighth acquisition this year, is expected to close in Q4.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.