IBM to acquire Octo to ramp up US federal govt's digital transformation
Dec. 07, 2022
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) said Wednesday it will acquire Octo, a digital transformation services provider that exclusively serves the U.S. federal government, from private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners.
- Financial details were not disclosed.
- The acquisition will help the companies ramp up U.S. federal government digital transformation.
- The deal will complement IBM's (IBM) existing strength in IT modernization and digital transformation, and enhance its ability to support federal agencies.
- Octo brings deep federal mission experience, as well as certifications in technologies most used across the government.
- Octo's ~1.5K employees will join IBM Consulting's U.S. public and federal market organization.
- The deal, which is IBM's (IBM) eighth acquisition this year, is expected to close in Q4.
