IMV shareholders to effect 1-for-10 reverse stock split

Dec. 07, 2022 4:31 PM ETIMV Inc. (IMV), IMV:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Two Teams

wildpixel

  • Biopharmaceutical company IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) (TSX:IMV:CA) to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, having said its shareholders have approved the consolidation plan with 87.87% votes.
  • The board approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the company's shares immediately after the shareholder meeting.
  • The reverse stock split is set to become effective on Dec. 7, 5:00 p.m. ET.
  • The shares are expected to commence trading on a split-adjusted basis from Dec. 13, market open, under the current trading symbol, IMV.
  • The new CUSIP number for the shares post the reverse stock split will be 44974L301.
  • The reverse stock split aims to bring the company in compliance with Nasdaq's minimum required closing bid price.
  • The company said its warrants will be impacted by the reverse stock split ratio upon exercise.
  • IMV's current issued and outstanding shares are 82,369,960, and after the split the expected issued and outstanding shares will be 8,236,996 shares.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.