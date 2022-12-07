IMV shareholders to effect 1-for-10 reverse stock split
- Biopharmaceutical company IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) (TSX:IMV:CA) to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, having said its shareholders have approved the consolidation plan with 87.87% votes.
- The board approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the company's shares immediately after the shareholder meeting.
- The reverse stock split is set to become effective on Dec. 7, 5:00 p.m. ET.
- The shares are expected to commence trading on a split-adjusted basis from Dec. 13, market open, under the current trading symbol, IMV.
- The new CUSIP number for the shares post the reverse stock split will be 44974L301.
- The reverse stock split aims to bring the company in compliance with Nasdaq's minimum required closing bid price.
- The company said its warrants will be impacted by the reverse stock split ratio upon exercise.
- IMV's current issued and outstanding shares are 82,369,960, and after the split the expected issued and outstanding shares will be 8,236,996 shares.
- Source: Press Release
