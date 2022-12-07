AvalonBay Communities closes $350M senior note offering

Dec. 07, 2022 4:40 PM ETAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Low angle view of a modern style business building, with lots of windows on a sunny, cloudy day

Colleen Michaels

  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) said Wednesday it completed a $350M underwritten public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2033.
  • The effective interest rate of the notes is 4.373%, including impact of offering costs and prior interest rate hedges.
  • Interest on the notes will be paid semi-annually on February 15 and August 15, with the first payment scheduled for August 15, 2023.
  • The notes will mature on February 15, 2033 unless redeemed earlier.
  • AvalonBay (AVB) expects to use net proceeds for identified and prospective land acquisitions, development and redevelopment of apartment communities, acquisition of communities, and general corporate purposes.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.