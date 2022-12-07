AvalonBay Communities closes $350M senior note offering
Dec. 07, 2022 4:40 PM ETAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) said Wednesday it completed a $350M underwritten public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2033.
- The effective interest rate of the notes is 4.373%, including impact of offering costs and prior interest rate hedges.
- Interest on the notes will be paid semi-annually on February 15 and August 15, with the first payment scheduled for August 15, 2023.
- The notes will mature on February 15, 2033 unless redeemed earlier.
- AvalonBay (AVB) expects to use net proceeds for identified and prospective land acquisitions, development and redevelopment of apartment communities, acquisition of communities, and general corporate purposes.
