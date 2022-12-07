Custom Truck One Source CEO to retire, McMonagle to succeed
Dec. 07, 2022 4:43 PM ETCustom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) said on Wednesday Fred Ross was retiring from his position as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 20.
- Ryan McMonagle, the Company’s current President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Fred Ross upon his retirement.
- Ross will continue with the Company as Founder and will serve as a member of the Board of Directors. In his role as Founder, Ross will assist with the transition of leadership to McMonagle and continue to work on special projects.
- McMonagle joined Custom Truck One Source as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer in 2015.
